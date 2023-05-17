AUR leader Simion: String of harmful bills continues in Parliament

Leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion declared on Wednesday that a string of "harmful", "anti-national and anti-Christian" bills are being discussed in Parliament.

"We want to announce that in the future parliamentary majority AUR will repeal PL-x 145 (the bill on the prevention of children's separation from family - Ed. note). We all voted against this anti-national and anti-Christian law. After the barrage of bills voted last week, the current coalition is now trying to push through a law that comes to sanction public rallies, under the pretense they could disturb public peace, a piece of legislation which was rejected by our Senate colleagues and which is totally anti-democratic," Simion told the AUR weekly press conference.

According to the AUR leader, the bill on judicial enforcement officers is following its course in Parliament, and the "Ciuca-Bode law" which provides for imprisonment for insult and disturbance of peace and public order also popped up on the agenda of Wednesday's plenary sitting.

George Simion added that because of their courage to oppose Bill 145, the AUR lawmakers were sanctioned by the PSD-PNL-UDMR majority, with the support of the opposition's USR.

"Today, the Chamber of Deputies Law Committee will discuss for subsequent reporting PL-x 144/2023, the bill which creates the legal framework for Romanian citizens to be subjected to enforcement orders by European and even Swiss judicial courts. This bill will allow citizens from the European area and from Switzerland to join Romania's judiciary," reads a post on AUR's Facebook page.

According to the cited source, this government-initiated bill will allow the enforcement of court orders on any Romanian citizen, by a mere electronic signature, with goods and properties being particularly targeted.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on May 11 by a vote of 222 to 40 the bill on the organization of activities for the prevention of the child's separation from family. During the debates, the AUR deputies protested against the bill, displaying placards in front of the podium, that read: "Helping family, not stealing children", "Stop the national robbery". AGERPRES