AUR requests governing coalition withdraw political support from PM Citu

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is requesting the governing coalition withdraw political support from Florin Citu and come to Parliament with a new Prime Minister, reasoning that there is a moral incompatibility "of the current Prime Minister with the position he holds."

"The Alliacne for the Union of Romanians is asking the PNL-USRPLUS-UDMR [National Liberal Party - Save Romania Union Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] coalition to withdraw political support from Florin Citu and to present itself to Parliament with a new Prime Minister's proposal. There is a clear moral incompatibility of Florin Citu with the position of Prime Minister of Romania. Florin Citu hid the fact that he committed a criminal act and was sentenced to prison both from the leadership of the PNL, from the other leaders of the governing coalition, as well as from Romanians. Beyond the legislative artifices that allow him to occupy the position of head of the Government, Florin Citu's gesture invokes, firstly, a big morality problem," stated, on Sunday, AUR in a press release.

According to senator Claudiu Tarziu, co-chair of AUR, Florin Citu should be dismissed, as he "has lost credibility" in front of Romanians, Agerpres informs.

"Florin Citu should be dismissed, as he has lost credibility in front of Romanians. If not, it's clear that the representatives of the governing coalition deceived the trust of an entire country with a false and hypocritical message. How does USRPLUS want to change the way politics has been done in Romania in the past 30 years? How can the PNL imagine they can go forwards with a political corpse? Mr. Iohannis promised a normal Romania, of things done right. Promoting criminals, just like the PSD? [Social Democrat Party]" said the AUR co-chair.