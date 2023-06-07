AUR suggests education pact, fully meeting striking teachers' demands.

National chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion has suggested a pact to the political leaders under which the demands of the striking teaching staff would be fully met, told Agerpres.

"AUR suggests a pact for the future of education in Romania to all party leaders, to all leaders in the Romanian Parliament. Under the pact, we undertake to secure fully meeting the demands of teachers publicly expressed during the strike period, to implement the National Pact on Education as signed in 2008, with the provision of 6% of GDP for the education system. Let's invest in educational infrastructure and resources to ensure an adequate learning environment, to offer adequate working conditions to teachers, to ensure public spending transparency and accountability. Education must become a national priority. We are providing this pact to national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula, chairman of the Right Force Ludovic Orban, and chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Hunor Kelemen," Simion told a news conference on Wednesday.

He signed the pact and announced that he would immediately submit it to Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and later to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, saying that it is no longer about a political battle, but about responsibility.

"This is no longer about parties, it is no longer about political battle, it is about the responsibility that Romanians should have towards the future of this country; I think that the teachers' strike has woken up the Romanian society. That's why I'm the first to sign this pact in front of you today and we will also forward it to Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu for signature, and then we will take it to the government, to Mr Ciuca and the other leaders of parliamentary parties in Romania. We are very curious to see who will sign the pact on the future of education in Romania. Other comments are no longer useful, the general strike and the teachers' voice must be heard," Simion said.