AUR to challenge election combining

Marius Lulea, first deputy chair of the Alliance of the Union of Romanians (AUR), said on Thursday, about combining Elections, that, before challenging the ruling coalition's decision with the Constitutional Court, he will wait for legislative solutions to appear that must create the necessary framework for these elections to take place, noting that he considers it "quite unlikely" that some judges who "have only a political quality there, will decide differently than the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) have already decided.", agerpres reports.

"First of all, we are waiting for those legislative decisions to appear that must create the necessary framework for these elections to take place, because today they do not exist. We will try to challenge and challenge them with the Constitutional Court, but to be honest with you, it seems to me quite unlikely that some judges who have only a political capacity there, will decide differently than PSD and PNL have already decided. We have a proposal in the AUR's manifesto, that the Constitutional Court judges should be elected by the citizens (...) and we do not let the political factor appoint politicians there, who then come and violate the Romanian Constitution themselves. We are in a constitutional deadlock, because otherwise the judges of the Constitutional Court cannot be held accountable for the irregularities they commit. They give votes purely politically," Lulea told a news conference.

In his opinion, the Ombudsman should also notify ex officio about the combined elections."We also hope that the Ombudsman will be notified ex officio. We have prepared notifications in this regard and also to address the Constitutional Court to solve this case," Lulea said.Lulea added that PSD and PNL resorted to combining the elections because they are afraid of AUR."It seems that PSD and PNL are afraid of AUR. It seems that Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca are afraid of George Simion. Otherwise, we cannot explain why two parties that apparently have great popular support decide to come together for the elections," Lulea concluded.PNL President Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that PNL and PSD will be running on joint tickets in the election to the European Parliament.