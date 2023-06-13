AUR's Simion: It is not normal for former enemies to govern together.

National leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion on Tuesday said that during the latest presidential consultations to select a new prime minister he wanted to present the measures that AUR considers necessary to settle the ongoing political crisis, but President Klaus Iohannis seemed to probably get ready for his birthday party, told Agerpres.

"We wanted to showcase the measures we consider necessary to get out of this political crisis, because it is not normal for former enemies to govern [together], the so-called left and the so-called right. Mr Klaus Iohannis is probably preparing for his birthday," said Simion after the consultations.

He added that Iohannis voiced disagreement with AUR's request to call early elections, as he said there have to be free elections, but on time.

"Klaus Iohannis said that the early elections requested by us are not a good idea and that we must have free elections, but only next year. I presented him, briefly - as much as Mr. Klaus Iohannis had the patience to listen to us, not very much - our 15-point government agenda, the AUR candidate for the position of prime minister of Romania to implement these measures that the country needs. Mr Klaus Iohannis seemed rather preoccupied with his birthday and the events that will take place now," said Simion.

The AUR leader added that during the discussions in Cotroceni he put forth AUR's pick for the position of prime minister in the 2024 elections - in the person of Marius Lulea.

"The proposal for the position of prime minister that we made here and that we will file for the 2024 election is Mr Marius Lulea, a valedictorian of the Faculty of Civil Engineering of the University of Bucharest, father of five children, entrepreneur, a man who has designed and executed over 10,000 engineering works in Bucharest, a man in whom we put all our trust that he will succeed in implementing the AUR agenda," said Simion.