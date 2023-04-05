AUR's Simion: There is 6.5m depth on Bystroe; tacit consent from Romanian state

Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) Chairman, MP George Simion, said on Wednesday that the Romanian state gave its tacit consent last year on deepening works on the Bystroe Canal, saying that he had not received a written document to this effect.

"All the measurements made with advanced technology, typical for the years we are living in, show that these deepening works have been done, that there is a minimum depth, in many places on the Bystroe Canal, of 6.5 metres, continuing up to 10 metres - 11 metres. Clearly, there was complicity, a tacit agreement from the Romanian authorities last year. Even though we are parliamentarians and have more tools at our disposal than the common citizens, we have not yet received a document in which Romania gave its consent for these deepening works or for the transit of these ships through Chilia," Simion said at the AUR conference on "The Bystroe Canal - national interest, misinformation or betrayal?".

Simion also criticised Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu for not announcing that Romania had carried out depth measurement works on the Bystroe Canal.

"It is gratifying that I received a letter from the Ukrainian Embassy, it means that defiance is not the maximum, it means that there is a way of dialogue (...). Since last year, deepening works have been carried out on the Bystroe Canal. So far, the Minister of Transport, the one who came out publicly, Mr. Sorin Grindeanu, to announce this issue has not announced that Romania has carried out works to measure the depth of the Bystroe Canal," the AUR leader said.

In this context, AUR Senator Claudiu Tarziu motivated the organisation of this debate by the "disarming lack of interest" shown by the Government, which treated the subject with "criminal levity." AGERPRES