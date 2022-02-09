AUR's Simion: We will challenge in court the decision to amend the Chamber of Deputies' Rules of Procedure

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR ) will challenge with the Constitutional Court the decision amending the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies, AUR floor leader George Simion said Wednesday.

"I will systematically violate this unconstitutional regulation, pending the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the decision (...)," Simion said at the end of a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.

He added that "there is a possibility of being brought to court and punished for battering that did not exist, and for defamation you may pay a price. ""I mean, if Mr Virgil Popescu is not a thief, he is free, and I am happy to go to court to prove that he is a thief," Simion said.

The MP admitted that he breaks the law every day because he does not wear a face mask, just like other colleagues.

"At this very moment we are violating the law. (...) I have paid about 10 fines to the tune of 500 lei, paid in half, it means 250 lei, for not wearing a mask, (...) from the money of the Romanian taxpayers," he pointed out.

Asked if he would object if he or another colleague were removed from the plenary sitting, Simion replied: "Our actions, such as the February 27 protest, will always be peaceful. Because we will be peaceful. If there are people like the Social Democratic Party (PSD) floor leader who call us monkeys, we will go to them and ask them: why did you call us monkey? And we will consider it our right to do so," he added.

Simion said that AUR MP Ciprian Titi Stoica used the "Nazi" nickname in the meeting of the Regulation Committee on Wednesday morning, not in reference to just the MP of national minorities Ovidiu Gant, but also to all the members in attendance. He said: "You are Nazis, you, the committee," because in the opinion of Ciprian Titi Stoica what was happening in that committee was a totalitarian act similar to the fascist regimes, of which Nazism and Communism are part, communism that made many victims, I mean communism with a Marxist doctrine that was the basis of the late Soviet Union," he said.

At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies adopted, 202 to 91 and four abstentions, a decision amending the regulations of the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the document, it is forbidden to broadcast live or record the proceedings of the Chamber of Deputies, the Standing Bureau, the Committee of Floor Leaders by any means other than those officially used by the Chamber of Deputies.

Another provision says that "the use of physical violence consisting of aggressive gestures or verbal violence consisting of shouting, insulting, innuendo or slandering another MP is prohibited."

It is also forbidden to participate in the unfurling of a banner in the plenary chamber or in the committee rooms.