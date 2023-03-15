Average net pays in Romania, down 3.3pct in January 2023 from Dec. 2022

Average net pay in Romania was RON 4,254 in January 2023, up 15% y-o-y, and down 3.3% (- RON 144) on a monthly basis, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The January 2023 average net wage income was down form December 2022 in most areas as a result of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual bonuses, for winter holidays, for special performances or an extra month), rights in kind and financial aid, shares from the net profit and other funds having been paid in the previous month, told Agerpres.

Also, the decreases in the January 2023 average net salary income were the result of production failures or lower receipts (as against contracts/projects), as well as of hiring employees on lower than average pay.

The monthly increases were the result of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual or special performance bonuses), rights in kind and financial aid, shares from the net profit and other funds, as well as production achievements or higher receipts (as against contracts/projects) having been paid.

In the public sector in January 2023, there were monthly increases in the average net pay in: education (+5%), healthcare and social work (+2.8%), as well as public administration (+2.7%).

Average gross pay in January 2023 was standing at RON 6,831 lei, down RON 276 (-3.9%) from December 2022.