Banca Transilvania, BRD and Proprietatea Fund shares the most liquid last week on BVB

A number of 5,800 transactions with shares worth a total of 119.9 million lei were carried out on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) last week.

According to the BVB statistics, the most significant transaction value was recorded on April 24, when transactions totalled 41.12 million lei, and the smallest value was recorded on April 22 - 18.11 million lei.

Last week, the most liquid shares belonged to Banca Transilvania, with transactions worth 46.16 million lei, followed by the BRD - Groupe Societe Generale shares (approximately 19.8 million lei) and Proprietatea Fund (16.18 million lei).

The most important increases belonged to Transilvania Constructii, which appreciated by 21.74 per cent, followed by Societatea de Constructii Napoca (plus 13.33 per cent) and Uztel (9.59 per cent).

On the opposute side of the scale, the most significant decreases were recorded by the VES SA shares, which lost 13.94 per cent of their value, Comelf (minus 10.89 per cent) and Bermas (minus 9.45 per cent).

According to the BVB statistics, transactions carried out during the 80 trading sessions this year totalled 3.21 billion lei. The average daily trading accounted for 40.16 million lei. The market capitalison reached 169.7 billion lei.

