BCR, BRD-GSG and Raiffeisen Bank, equal-shareholders in CIT ONE

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR, Romanian Commercial Bank), BRD - Groupe Societe Generale and Raiffeisen Bank Romania have completed the tripartite transaction by which they hold an equal share of 33,(3) pct in CIT ONE, one of the most important integrated transport, processing and value storage services companies on the Romanian market, announced the banks on Thursday.

The transaction was authorised by the Competition Council, with the three banks firmly committed to comply with the measures that will ensure conformity with the competition law rules.

Through this transaction, the three banks aim to optimize, develop and streamline the transport and processing of cash, strengthening the dedicated market segment and, at the same time, follow the international trend of collaboration between the players in the banking market in this field.

In the short and medium term, the three partners are considering the accelerated development of CIT ONE activity.