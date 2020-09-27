BEC - voters' turnout: 7.64% of voters cast ballots by 10:00

The turnout in the country at the local elections was, on Sunday, until 10:00, of 7.64%, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
In urban areas, the turnout was 3.59% and in rural areas 4.05%.
According to the BEC, 6.06% of voters cast their ballots in Bucharest.
In Sector 1, 7.15% of the total registered voters voted, in Sector 2 - 6.34%, in Sector 3 - 5.01%, in Sector 4 - 6.14%, in Sector 5 - 5.91 % and in Sector 6 - 6.54%.
The highest turnout is registered in the counties of Teleorman - 11.60%, Olt - 11.40%, Giurgiu - 11.23%; and the lowest in Covasna counties - 5.01%, Harghita - 5.14% and Iasi - 5.99%.
The turnout at the level of the country's counties was:
* Alba - 7.28%
* Arad - 7.11%
* Arges - 8.36%
* Bacau - 7.16%
* Bihor - 8.17%
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 6.14%
* Botosani - 7.23%
* Braila - 7.76%
* Brasov - 6.75%
* Buzau - 9.20%
* Calarasi - 10.66%
* Caras-Severin - 8.22%
* Cluj - 6.12%
* Constanta - 8.40%
* Covasna - 5.01%
* Dambovita - 10.12%
* Dolj - 9.15%
* Galati - 7.42%
* Giurgiu - 11.23%
* Gorj - 9.36%
* Harghita - 5.14%
* Hunedoara - 7.46%
* Ialomita - 9.38%
* Iasi - 5.99%
* Ilfov - 9.84%
* Maramures - 6.44%
* Mehedinti - 10.46%
* Mures - 6.72%
* Neamt - 7.49%
* Olt - 11.40%
* Prahova - 7.91%
* Salaj - 7.42%
* Satu Mare - 6.66%
* Sibiu - 6.12%
* Suceava - 6.81%
* Teleorman - 11.60%
* Timis - 6.91%
* Tulcea - 8.82%
* Valcea - 9.37%
* Vaslui - 6.01%
* Vrancea - 8.89%.
In 2016, the turnout until 10:00 was 7.93%.