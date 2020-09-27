BEC - voters' turnout: 7.64% of voters cast ballots by 10:00

The turnout in the country at the local elections was, on Sunday, until 10:00, of 7.64%, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

In urban areas, the turnout was 3.59% and in rural areas 4.05%.

According to the BEC, 6.06% of voters cast their ballots in Bucharest.

In Sector 1, 7.15% of the total registered voters voted, in Sector 2 - 6.34%, in Sector 3 - 5.01%, in Sector 4 - 6.14%, in Sector 5 - 5.91 % and in Sector 6 - 6.54%.

The highest turnout is registered in the counties of Teleorman - 11.60%, Olt - 11.40%, Giurgiu - 11.23%; and the lowest in Covasna counties - 5.01%, Harghita - 5.14% and Iasi - 5.99%.

The turnout at the level of the country's counties was:

* Alba - 7.28%

* Arad - 7.11%

* Arges - 8.36%

* Bacau - 7.16%

* Bihor - 8.17%

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 6.14%

* Botosani - 7.23%

* Braila - 7.76%

* Brasov - 6.75%

* Buzau - 9.20%

* Calarasi - 10.66%

* Caras-Severin - 8.22%

* Cluj - 6.12%

* Constanta - 8.40%

* Covasna - 5.01%

* Dambovita - 10.12%

* Dolj - 9.15%

* Galati - 7.42%

* Giurgiu - 11.23%

* Gorj - 9.36%

* Harghita - 5.14%

* Hunedoara - 7.46%

* Ialomita - 9.38%

* Iasi - 5.99%

* Ilfov - 9.84%

* Maramures - 6.44%

* Mehedinti - 10.46%

* Mures - 6.72%

* Neamt - 7.49%

* Olt - 11.40%

* Prahova - 7.91%

* Salaj - 7.42%

* Satu Mare - 6.66%

* Sibiu - 6.12%

* Suceava - 6.81%

* Teleorman - 11.60%

* Timis - 6.91%

* Tulcea - 8.82%

* Valcea - 9.37%

* Vaslui - 6.01%

* Vrancea - 8.89%.

In 2016, the turnout until 10:00 was 7.93%.