Bill approved in Parliament, hilarious situation, of parasitic nature, says PM Orban

The draft law approved by Parliament on Thursday to ban the export of logs has the same content as another bill submitted by the National Liberal Party (PNL) in 2017, but which was "kept in a drawer" at the Chamber of Deputies, Prime Minister Orban told on Thursday evening private broadcaster B1 TV, claiming that there is a "desire to leech" in connection with the amendment in Parliament of the emergency ordinances issued by the Government.

"Even today we had a hilarious situation. The PNL submitted a bill in 2017 whereby we intended to have a ban on the export of logs. The project was kept in the drawer, but the great Dragnea [former Social Democratic Party leader, ed.n.] woke up to draft a bill in 2019 and even today, in the Chamber of Deputies, they practically kept our bill in the drawer and another bill, with almost the same content as our 2017 draft law on the ban on the export of logs, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies. Well, you know, the theft of property also applies to the theft of intellectual property (...)," said Orban.

The prime minister said that "there is a desire to leech" referring to the amendment in Parliament of the emergency ordinance on local elections, emphasizing that "We have issued an emergency ordinance on the extension of the local elected officials ' mandates. They also jumped with a bill on to the extension of the mandates of the local elected officials, but they added that the date of the local elections is no longer set by the Government, but is established by law in Parliament.There is probably a desire, which I honestly do not understand many times, it seems so parasitic," said the prime minister.