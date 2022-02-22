Bishop Daniil of Dacia Felix transferred to Deva as assistant bishop

During its working session last week, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church resolved to transfer His Grace Bishop Daniil Stoenescu of Dacia Felix to the Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara, appointing him as Assistant Bishop.

The transfer was made due to health reasons.

Deva’s assistant bishop will bear the title of bishop of Densuş, where his residence is located, according to basilica.ro.

Locum tenens of the Diocese of Dacia Felix will be His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The Patriarch of Romania will be remembered at all religious services throughout the Diocese of Dacia Felix as locum tenens of the Diocese of Dacia Felix.

Assistant Bishop Daniil of Densuş was born on September 23, 1957, in Hățăgel, Hunedoara County.

He was ordained to the episcopate on April 1, 2001, and appointed assistant bishop to the Archdiocese of Timișoara.

In 2004, he was appointed administrator Bishop of Dacia Felix, pastoring Orthodox Romanians in Serbia.