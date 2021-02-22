Bittnet Systems stock included in FTSE Global Micro Cap and FTSE Total-Cap indices

Bittnet Systems (BNET) stock will be included as of March 22 in the FTSE Global Micro Cap and FTSE Total-Cap indices, following the latest half-yearly review of the FTSE Russell indices, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs, according to AGERPRES.

"FTSE Russell's announcement is very important news for the entire capital market and even more so for all those who have chosen to invest in Bittnet stock. Romania's upgrade to emerging market status benefits not only the companies included in Emerging Markets indices, but also other companies that, once included in the microcaps indices, enter the radars of new international investors that follow these indices. The inclusion of Bittnet stock in the two FTSE Russell indices, nine months after the company's promotion from AeRO to the Regulated Market is proof that the capital market validates the companies' success stories," said Radu Hanga, chairman of the Bucharest Stock Exchange board of directors, cited in a BVB statement.

According to BVB, the final list of the companies to be included in these indices will be announced on March 5.

"FTSE Russell's announcement to include Bittnet in its global indices is very gratifying, as it is further confirmation that entrepreneurial companies, sometimes too easily labeled as 'small', can bring significant liquidity to the market," said Cristian Logofatu, co-founder of Bittnet Systems.

Romania will thus have two companies included in the two indices, specifically Bittnet Systems and TeraPlast.

"Bittnet becomes another landmark story for the Bucharest Stock Exchange, because during its six-year long presence on the capital market it has used market mechanisms to the maximum in order to attract financing, to increase its visibility, but especially to expand. Bittnet's course from getting listed in 2015 to date demonstrates the efficiency of listing and financing through the capital market for the sustainable development of the companies and the fact that investors 'acknowledge' such a track by the company's valuation on the stock exchange; Bittnet's inclusion in the FTSE Russell indices comes as a natural consequence of all this," said Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO Adrian Tanase.