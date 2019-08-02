 
     
Blood stains found in avowed criminal Dinca's house

Investigators who went to Caracal on Friday, at Gheorghe Dinca's house, the man who admitted having killed teenage girls Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, found blood stains and bone fragments, according to some judicial sources.

The fragments appear to be of human bones and they were allegedly found in the same area where July 26 searches turned out some more of them. The biological samples found on Friday at Dinca's home are to be genetically and anthropologically examined.

On Friday, investigators also found Macesanu's phone with the prepaid card in it, in a park in the city, near Dinca's house, after the suspect indicated the place where he had thrown it. The phone was sealed by investigators and a computer search was to be carried out on it.

According to the same sources, the investigators intend to continue the search at Dinca's house in the following days, including some cement-covered areas as well as the walls of the house and annexes.

The house search was suspended on Friday evening and is to resume on Saturday.

