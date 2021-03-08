Blue Air introduces 15 new routes in 2021 summer schedule, taking off from Cluj

Blue Air will introduce 15 new routes in the 2021 summer schedule that will connect Cluj with key destinations in Europe, according to a company release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The new destinations that will be operated from Cluj are: London Heathrow, Milan Linate, Amsterdam Schiphol, Barcelona, Burgas, Brussels, Constanta, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome and Stuttgart.

Flights are already available for booking, and prices start at 15.99 euros / segment, fees and a free change of travel dates included.

On the occasion of March 8, Blue Air carries out the Cluj Flies with Blue Air campaign, offering a 10% discount for all flights to and from Cluj Napoca, to all new destinations included in the Summer Schedule.

The new schedule of regular flights from Cluj Airport will optimise the travel offer of Romanians in the Cluj region, offering them efficient connections with European destinations of major interest for both the leisure and the business segments.