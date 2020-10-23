Blue Air offers its passengers 9,999 tickets for 9.99 euros

Blue Air offers its passengers 9,999 tickets that can be bought, for three days, at a price of 9.99 euros, on all routes and destinations in winter time, according to a company's release issued on Friday for AGERPRES.

"For three days, from Friday to Sunday, Blue Air passengers are invited to browse flyblueair.com, choose their next destination and book their desired flight for only 9.99 euros / segment. With this promotion, Blue Air wants to meet the desire of its passengers to travel and to encourage the return to flight, relying on affordable prices for all and on the confidence in the rigor of the safety protocols on board," reads the release.The Blue Weekend promotion offers 9,999 seats at the price of 9.99 euros on all routes and destinations in the Blue Air winter schedule, including the winter holidays, the most beloved holiday of Romanians."After an extremely difficult period, during which the whole world was forced to give up their trips and postpone their plans, Blue Air aims to send a message of confidence in flight and the urge to return to the joy of traveling," say company representatives.The promotion is valid between October 23-25, 2020, for all bookings with travel dates between October 23, 2020 - March 31, 2021."Blue Air takes care of its passengers so that they have a carefree flight. The flight will be carried out in complete safety, as Blue Air has taken all sanitary safety measures both on board and during boarding/landing operations," the company said.