BNR: Over 18.43 million cards, issued in Romania until end-June 2020

The total number of cards issued in Romania at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was 18,436,032 units, up 0.3% compared to the end of the previous quarter, according to data centralised by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to the BNR, out of this total, 13,812,436 cards (72.78%) were active, compared to 14,163,211, at the end of March 2020.

A number of 15,431,242 cards had a debit function and 2,910,162 a credit function.

On the other hand, as of June 30, 2020, the number of existing ATMs in Romania was 10,322, that of POSs stood at 237,415 and the number of EFTPOS (Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale) was 237,077.