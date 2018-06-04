BNR's foreign exchange reserves drop to 33.123 billion euro in May

The National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves dropped in May by 1.24 percent to 33.123 billion euro compared to the level recorded at end-April, a release of the institution sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

In May, an inflow worth 2.184 billion euro was recorded, in the form of changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account and others.Moreover, outflows worth 2.600 billion euro were recorded, in the form of changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves,According to BNR, the gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value equalled 3.719 billion euro.On 30 May 2018, the international reserves of Romania (foreign currencies and gold) stood at 36.842 billion euro, compared with 37.165 billion euro on 30 May 2017.In June 2018, the public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Public Finance Ministry amounts to about 1.698 billion euro.