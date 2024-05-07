Border crossed by 1.4 million people on May Day and Easter mini-holidays

The border police checked more than 1.4 million people during the May Day and Orthodox Easter holidays, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Monica Dajbog said on Tuesday.

"I remind you that passengers who traveled by air or sea to or from Schengen states did not go through border control. During this period there were about 2,000 Schengen trips," Dajbog told a press conference at the Interior Ministry headquarters.

Between 30 April and 6 May, the public order structures carried out, on average, about 3,000 interventions every day, and the emergency teams carried out more than 1,540 interventions, of which about 1,300 for emergency medical assistance and more than 60 for firefighting.

"The MAI structures have been notified of 6,300 offences and have imposed about 60,000 fines, worth 24.8 million RON," the source said.

As many as 164,655 checks were carried out In the eDAC application with 182 alerts returned, of which 14 related to persons who were on the wanted list, 18 to missing persons, 29 to persons wanted for participation in a judicial procedure and 27 to objects wanted for seizure or use as evidence in criminal proceedings.