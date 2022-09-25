Border Police: 94,000 people enter Romania on Saturday, including 10,385 Ukrainians - 6.3pct increase

A number of 94,482 people, of whom 10,385 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Saturday, the Border Police informed.

On the way to Romania, there were 94,482 people, of whom 10,385 were Ukrainian citizens, an increase of 6.3% compared to the previous day, according to agerpres.ro.

On Saturday, approximately 198,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 51,400 means of transport, completed the control formalities both to and out of the country through the border points.

The Border Police found 76 illegal deeds - 27 crimes and 49 misdemeanors committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The amount of contravention fines applied amounts to over 61,270 lei. At the same time, assets with an estimated value of over 156,870 lei were detained for confiscation.

20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 18 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.

Information regarding the situation of the border points open to international traffic can be found on the Trafic online application which can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.