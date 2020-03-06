 
     
British Ambassador Noble on illegal exports of waste: I encourage Romanian authorities to take all legal measures

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Andrew Noble

British Ambassador Andrew Noble said he was concerned that the legal trade links between the United Kingdom and Romania had become the target of possible criminal offenses, in the context of information on illegal exports of waste from the United Kingdom to Romania.

If there is evidence to prove criminal conduct, I encourage the Romanian authorities to take all necessary legal measures against those responsible. Such issues are treated with the utmost seriousness in the United Kingdom, said Ambassador Andrew Noble, according to a release from the UK Embassy issued on Friday to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the British Environment Agency reports that "illegal export of waste is a crime".

The UK will not hesitate to take action against those responsible for such acts. Those guilty can face up to two years imprisonment and/or fines in unlimited amount, said the mentioned source.

