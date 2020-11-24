Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020 - a tour of the world from 10 different cinematographic perspectives

Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020, which will take place between December 1 and 10, can be watched on the ComedyEst television channel, a premiere in the world of film festivals.

The "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Cultural Association, which organizes the event, proposes at this second edition a tour of the world from 10 different cinematographic perspectives.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, during the festival it will be possible to watch the films:

* "Extra Ordinary," directed and written by Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman (Ireland);

* "The Columnist," directed by Ivo van Aart (Netherlands);

* "El Grand Leon," directed by Ricardo Maldonado (Peru, Chile);

* "10 days without a mother"/ "10 giorni senza mama," directed by Alessandro Genovesi (Italy);

* "Woman on the run," directed and written by Martin Horsky (Czech Republic);

* "Raoul Taburin," directed by Pierre Godeau (France);

* "100 Things," directed by Florian David Fitz (Germany);

* "A piece of my heart"/"En del av mitt hjarta," directed by Edward af Sillen (Sweden);

* "Movie Love"/"Amor de pelicula," directed by Sebastian Mega Diaz (Argentina);

* "East - Last minute dictatorship"/"Est - Dittatura Last Minute," screenplay and direction by Antonio Pisu (Italy).

The first edition of the festival took place in November 2019.

The National News Agency AGERPRES is a media partner of the event.