Bucharest has most COVID new cases (324), followed by Brasov and Cluj counties

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 since the last reporting were registered in Bucharest - 324 and in the counties of Brasov - 191, Cluj - 163, Constanta - 156, Ilfov - 144, Timis - 137 the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

The capital city has an incidence of 4.34 per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous days.

The county of Arad has the larger incidence cumulated at 14 days, with 5.86 cases per thousand inhabitants.High incidence rates were also reported in the counties of Bihor - 5.67, Cluj - 5.48, Brasov - 5.26, Ilfov - 4.93.