Bucharest Mayor Dan: We will have Intercommunity Development Association to access European money for waste

The Intercommunity Development Association (ADI), through which the Bucharest municipality and the district mayors will be able to access European money for waste will operate as of August, the general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan said on Wednesday.

He informed that it was agreed that a decision on this issue be adopted by the Local Council of Sector 1 this week, and by the General Council in the July 19 meeting. Thereafter, the sectors will again adopt a council decision, in accordance with the procedure in the Administrative Code. "So, in August we will have an ADI through which both the General City Hall and the sector halls will be able to access European money for waste," Nicusor Dan explained.

According to the prefect of Bucharest, Alin Stoica, all the blocking points were discussed during the meeting."There are solutions for everything, the first step is to set up the ADI in Bucharest, the mayor general with the mayors of the sectors have already decided this (...) We also have the support of the Government for the legislative changes necessary to solve a good part of the blockages that are today and, certainly, the technical solutions will follow," said Stoica.