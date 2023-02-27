Bucharest Metropolitan Library to host Francophonie Day events

The Bucharest Metropolitan Library (BMB) this March will host a series of cultural and educational events generically called "Francophonie Days" to mark 30 years since Romania's accession to the La Francophonie Organisation, told Agerpres.

March 6-31, at the BMB arts hall a "Mircea Eliade Collection - Paris Library" exhibition will be mounted of Eliade's books, letters, manuscripts, diaries and personal items from the collection of the Paris Library.

March 1-31, there will be an outdoor exhibition called "Romanian cultural figures from the French-speaking area in the collections of the Bucharest Metropolitan Library" and on March 30 in the evening the public is invited to a classical music show, with arias and songs in French, both at the Mihail Sadoveanu main offices.

The BMB Elena Vacarescu Branch will play host to a series of meetings March 13-18 and March 27-31 called "Dialogues about French-speaking culture and civilisation", in which students of the Nicolae Kretzulescu High School of Business in Bucharest will participate.

Parents and children, along with guests from educational establishments are expected at the "Francophone Storytime" on March 7, at the Ion Creanga Branch and on March 22, at the Emil Garleanu Branch.

The events dedicated to the International Day of Francophonie are organised by the Department of Culture, Education, Tourism of the Bucharest City Hall.