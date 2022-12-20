Bucharest stock market opens higher on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business, the turnover stood at 1.65 million lei (336,57 million euros), told Agerpres.

Bond transactions amounted to 1.65 billion lei (336,377,395 euros). The Ministry of Finance launched on Monday, December 5, the 10th sale offer of Fidelis government securities for the population. They have been registered in the system and will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on December 23.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 16 companies, increased by 0.03 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased slightly by 0.03 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.05 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.11 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies picked up 0.15 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.09 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Electroarges (+7.78 percent), Romcarbon (+1.69 percent) and Electromagnetica (+1.43 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Chimcomplez (-4.59 percent), Santierul Naval Orsova (-3.14 percent), and Compa (-1.50 percent).