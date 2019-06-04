 
     
Budget Committee-IMF delegation meeting: There were concerns related to the deficit and lack of investments

Representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, at the meeting with the members of the Budget-Finance Committee, voiced "certain concerns" with respect to the deficit and the lack of investments in infrastructure, health care and education, the head of the committee, Sorin Lazar (PSD - Social Democratic Party) stated.

"The meeting today of the IMF delegation with the Budget-Finance Committee of the Deputies' Chamber is part of those annual meetings that take place based on art. 4 of the IMF statute. These are discussions regarding the fiscal and budgetary economic developments in the member countries. Mr Jaewoo Lee ([the head of the IMF mission in Romania - editor's note] started, in his intervention, by congratulating Romania for holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, for its achievements during this time, for its sustainable economic growth, one of the most spectacular in Europe. He also said he was concerned, though, about the dynamics of the increase or decrease in the budgetary deficit on the ESA structure or the budgetary deficit that is now 3 per cent, then below 3 per cent, and also concern about the lack of investments in infrastructure, health care and education," said Sorin Lazar.

The head of the committee specified that, at this meeting, representatives of all the parties had interventions and that he underscored the figures of the Maastrich Treaty are not exceeded.

