Budget deficit rises to 27.35 billion lei after the first 4 months, i.e. 1.72% of GDP.

The consolidated general budget deficit rose to 1.72% of GDP after the first four months of this year, namely 27.35 billion lei, from 1.42% of GDP at the end of March, according to data made public on Monday by the Ministry of Finance.

In the similar period of 2022, the general consolidated budget deficit was 1.23% of GDP.

"Execution of the consolidated general budget in the first four months of 2023 ended with a deficit of 1.72% of GDP, respectively 27.35 billion lei (Annex No. 1 and Annex No. 2) mainly due to the increase in the volume of investments by 58.0% more compared to the same period of the previous year, the compensation of bills related to the consumption of domestic and non-domestic electricity and natural gas in the amount of 3.57 billion lei, the higher volume of settlements for goods and services for medicines, the slowing down of revenue collections, as well as the influences of the implementation of the second stage of the Support Program for Romania", the Ministry of Finance informs.