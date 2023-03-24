Bulgarian nationals on three fishing boats poaching on Black Sea near Romania's Mamaia resort

Ten Bulgarian citizens, on three fishing boats, were spotted poaching turbot and shark in Romania's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, about 100 kilometers across from the Mamaia resort, the Coast Guard informed on Friday.

The ships, along with the crews, fishing gear and fish catch, were escorted to the Constanta Military Port for further investigations, under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court of Appeal.

According to the mentioned source, following the checks carried out, it was found that the members of the three crews made up of a total of ten Bulgarian citizens were using unauthorized fishing gear and were fishing during the prohibition period, a quantity of fish - turbot and shark - being found on board the boats.AGERPRES