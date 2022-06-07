BVB stocks open Tuesday trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with trades of 2.435 million lei (492,843 euros) 30 minutes into the trading session.

The main BET index reflecting the development in the most liquid 20 stocks rose by 0.49%, and the BET-Plus index, reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks, advanced 0.47%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.38%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, gained 0.12%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies fell by 0.13%.

According to BVB, the largest increases were posted by by SIF Hoteluri SA (CAOR), 14.44%; Aquila Part Prod (AQ), 2.63%, and Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), 2.59%.

On the other hand, lower values were reported by Prefab (PREH) -11.19%; Aerostar (ARS) -3.14%, and Farmaceutica Remedia (RMH) -2.86%.

AGERPRES.