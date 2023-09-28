BVB stocks open Tuesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday, on trades of RON 4.97 million (over EUR 1 million) 30 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.68%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.65%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.58%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.48%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.12%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, rose by 0.57%.

The BET AeRO index of the best 20 AeRO companies was down 0.55%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Artego (+4.61%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (+2%) and AAGES (+1.73%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Comelf (-11.84%), IAR Braşov (-1.99%) and Romcarbon (-1.9%).