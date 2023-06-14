Caciu: By the end of June, second tranche under recovery, resilience plan will hopefully be out.

Adrian Caciu, the minister-designate for European investment and projects, said on Wednesday that he wants Romania to collect the money from the second tranche under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of June, told Agerpres.

"By the end of June, we will hopefully collect this money from the second tranche under PNRR. This payment request is quite late and this is the first thing I will do when I take over the portfolio. We have a discussion with the European Commission. So far as I know, the European Commission next week has to consider the request and give us the final answer to the payment request, after which the payment process begins," Caciu said at the Parliament House.

Asked if he left money in the national budget for all the measures on the government agenda, Caciu said: "Solutions will be found because everything means looking at the context and seeing the implementation schedule for some measures. It is the money that was scheduled for this year and, for sure, Minister Bolos can answer a lot of questions (...)"

He added that new solutions will be identified along the way to support people on low income in Romania.

He went on to say that he collaborated very closely with the former minister of European investment and projects while he was the finance minister.

"I am really happy that the former minister of European funds will be the new minister of finance and the former minister of finance will be the new minister of European funds. The two ministries are closely linked and I collaborated very well with Mr. Bolos this year and a half, at least on PNRR," said Caciu.