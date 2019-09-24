Candidates for designating Romania's representative to European Committee for Prevention of Torture, selected

The Ministry of Justice (MJ) announced on Tuesday the selection of the candidates to be interviewed in order to appoint the representative of Romania to the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

"The meeting of the Selection Commission for the appointment of the representative of Romania to the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) took place on Tuesday. At this stage of the procedure, the files of the six candidates registered for this position took place. By the time of the assessment of the files by the commission, a candidate withdrew", the MJ informs in a press release.According to the quoted source, following the evaluation of the files, carried out individually by each member of the Selection Commission, it was found that out of the five candidates remaining in the selection procedure, three met all the cumulative conditions, and two candidates were rejected.Candidates who meet the conditions will hold the interview before the same Selection Commission in the next period, informs the Ministry of Justice."The Commission has analyzed with transparency and professionalism the files of all candidates. The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment is an extremely important body, and Romania deserves to be represented as it should, based on meritocracy and professional experience relevant to the activity of this committee," Justice Minister Ana Birchall was quoted as saying in the release.The selection committee is headed by Minister Ana Birchall and is made up of six members - four representatives of the ministries (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labor) and one representative of the National Penitentiary Administration.The verification of the files consisted in the assessment of the fulfillment of the cumulative conditions that would allow access to the next stage of the procedure - the interview.