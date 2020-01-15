 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cannabis continues to be the most used drug in Romania (report)

canabis

Cannabis continues to be the most used drug in Romania, according to the National Report on the drug situation in 2019, drawn up by the National Anti-drug Agency (ANA). 

According to the ANA report that contains data from 2018, of all illicit drugs, cannabis continues to be the most used drug in Romania, with a lifetime prevalence of 5.8 pct followed by the new psychoactive substances (NPS) - 2.5 pct, cocaine / crack and LSD - 0.7 pct each, ecstasy - 0.5 pct, hallucinogenic mushrooms - 0.4 pct, heroin, amphetamines and ketamine - 0.3 pct. 

In 2018, there were 4,266 drug users who requested assistance. 

The year 2018 highlights an increase in the availability of illicit drugs on the national territory, materialized in a large number of seizures. Most were recorded for cannabis (3,354), MDMA (819), cocaine (361), heroin (264), cannabis resin (200), vegetable fragments with THC (189), amphetamine (162). Cannabis remains the most seized drug at the national level, with an increase in the number of illicit crops identified, the quoted source mentioned.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.