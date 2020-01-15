Cannabis continues to be the most used drug in Romania (report)

Cannabis continues to be the most used drug in Romania, according to the National Report on the drug situation in 2019, drawn up by the National Anti-drug Agency (ANA).

According to the ANA report that contains data from 2018, of all illicit drugs, cannabis continues to be the most used drug in Romania, with a lifetime prevalence of 5.8 pct followed by the new psychoactive substances (NPS) - 2.5 pct, cocaine / crack and LSD - 0.7 pct each, ecstasy - 0.5 pct, hallucinogenic mushrooms - 0.4 pct, heroin, amphetamines and ketamine - 0.3 pct.In 2018, there were 4,266 drug users who requested assistance.The year 2018 highlights an increase in the availability of illicit drugs on the national territory, materialized in a large number of seizures. Most were recorded for cannabis (3,354), MDMA (819), cocaine (361), heroin (264), cannabis resin (200), vegetable fragments with THC (189), amphetamine (162). Cannabis remains the most seized drug at the national level, with an increase in the number of illicit crops identified, the quoted source mentioned.