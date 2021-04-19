Capital City Mayor Dan in self-isolation after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19

General Mayor of the Capital City Nicusor Dan on Monday informed that he is self-isolating after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, but he is going to continue to work from home, agerpres.ro confirms.

"My daughter Aheea came out positive at the COVID-19 test. She doesn't have any symptoms, there is no reason to worry. I've come out negative at the test but, since I am a direct contact, I must self-isolate for 14 days (since the day when she took the test), until Friday, April 30. I will continue to work from home. May all of you stay in good health!," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook.