Caritas's Peter Gyorgy: Food allowance for isolated employees of residential centers, mockery

The director of the Medical and Social Care Department of the Caritas Association, Peter Gyorgy, told AGERPRES on Monday in central Miercurea Ciuc he considers the allowance of 16.6 lei (merely 3.43 euro, ed. n.), granted by government decision to the employees of the residential centers in isolation at their workplace, "a mockery."

"For those quarantined, who come from abroad, the state gives 70 lei (14.47 euro, ed. n.) a day and for those who work and leave their family to take care of the elderly, it gives 16 lei. Is this normal? It seems like a mockery to me, because they did not voluntarily quarantine at their workplace, it is imposed by the military ordinance. It is similar to a quarantine for those who come from abroad and stay for two weeks. They spend two weeks in centers, two weeks isolated at home and go back to work again for two weeks. Well, for 16 lei, what can you eat in one day ?!" wondered Peter Gyorgy.

He recalled that the provisions of the military ordinance on the isolation of employees of residential centers at work came on Catholic Easter Saturday, when these people left their families and moved to their workplace.

"People understood, but they were supposed to receive a bonus for this and that the institutions would be helped, that these accommodation and food expenses would be covered and here we are. (...) Nobody asks for our opinion when such decisions are made, and I thought that, being in quarantine, the expenses will be settled in a similar manner to those in institutionalized quarantine. I'm upset, they had better not granted anything at all. These people work with very vulnerable people and that's how they are appreciated by the Government," the director of the Medical and Social Care Department of the Caritas Association also specified.

In Harghita County, 410 employees from the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection and 106 employees of the Caritas Association are in isolation at work or at home.