 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CCR validates result of second round of election for President of Romania

Inquam Photos / George Calin
CCR

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) validated, on Thursday, the result of the second round of the presidential elections.

Following the election, Klaus Iohannis obtained a new term in Cotroceni.

The decision of the CCR was read by the President of the Court, Valer Dorneanu, in a solemn sitting, attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, members of the Government, National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs, presidential and state advisers, representatives of the Permanent Electoral Authority and the Central Election Bureau.

The Central Election Bureau announced the results of the second round of presidential elections earlier on Thursday. Thus, Klaus Iohannis obtained 66.09 pct of the number of valid votes cast, and Viorica Dancila - 33.91 pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.