CCR validates result of second round of election for President of Romania

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) validated, on Thursday, the result of the second round of the presidential elections.

Following the election, Klaus Iohannis obtained a new term in Cotroceni.

The decision of the CCR was read by the President of the Court, Valer Dorneanu, in a solemn sitting, attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, members of the Government, National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs, presidential and state advisers, representatives of the Permanent Electoral Authority and the Central Election Bureau.

The Central Election Bureau announced the results of the second round of presidential elections earlier on Thursday. Thus, Klaus Iohannis obtained 66.09 pct of the number of valid votes cast, and Viorica Dancila - 33.91 pct.