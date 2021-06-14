Censure motion: PNL-USR-UDMR government leads Romania's economy to abyss with astonishing speed

The PNL-USR-UDMR government is leading the Romanian economy to the abyss with astonishing speed and it is time for the Citu Government to go home, according to the censure motion that PSD will table in the Parliament, entitled "Failed Romania. The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government".

"The PNL-USR-UDMR government is leading Romania's economy to the abyss with astonishing speed! Romania is living from one day to the next, from massive loans taken at astronomical interest rates. Prices have skyrocketed, Romanians' pockets are empty. Bills have doubled, staple foods have become luxury goods, essential medicines are either not found or are very expensive. The euro/leu exchange rate reached 5 lei and petrol liter exceeded 6 lei. Only 'fantastic things'! Public debt breaks record after record, and no one remembers the 3% deficit target! However, allowances, salaries and pensions are frozen and entrepreneurs complain that the state does not pay them for the work done! Money is not given in the public sector and not in the private sector either! And then, the question that is on the lips of all Romanians is: what did you do with the money, Mr. Citu!?," according to the document made public on Monday by PSD.

PSD mentions in the motion that the government has "zero internal and external credibility."

"Romania borrows at 10 times higher interest rates than the EU average. 21 times more expensive than Bulgaria, 3 times more expensive than Greece - a bankrupt country - and 2 times more expensive than Poland. And no only by huge loans, by decreasing exports and by canceling the internationalization program of Romanian companies, you practically sell Romania piece by piece. While Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, even Bulgaria consolidate the system of strategic companies held by the state, the Citu government is doing the opposite", the motion also reads.