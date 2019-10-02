 
     
Censure motion - to be debated and voted on October 10

ponta victor

The censure motion will be debated and voted in Parliament next Thursday, the Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament have decided.

The announcement was made by the leader of PRO Romania, Victor Ponta.

He specified that the censure motion will be read in the Legislature's plenary session this week, in Thursday's sitting.

"We have the motion read tomorrow and debated and voted on next Thursday, October 10," said Ponta, after the sitting of the Standing Bureaus.

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies convened again on Wednesday to establish the schedule of the censure motion, after Parliament's plenary session for the reading of the censure motion was suspended following the rejection of the working program and of the agenda.

