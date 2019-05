The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has decided to register the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) and the Socio-Behavioral Study Group - Avangarde for running an exit-poll during the Elections for European Parliament in 2019. The survey will be conducted nationally.

STIRIPESURSE.RO will publish the exit-poll data on May 26 at 21:00 and at 23:00.

Link to the original document in Romanian: https://media.stiripesurse.ro/other/201905/media-155859228015520700.pdf