Ceremony at Capu Midia at 105 year anniversary of Artillery and Anti-Air Rockets establishment

The 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Anti-Air Rockets and Artillery branch will be marked on Tuesday through a ceremony organized at the Brigadier Ion Bungescu National Center for Anti-Air Defence in Capu Midia.

"On Tuesday, starting with 11:00 hrs, at the Brigadier Ion Bungescu National Center for Anti-Air Defence in Capu Midia, Constanta County, a ceremony dedicated to the anniversary of 105 years since the establishment of the Anti-Air Rockets and Artillery branch," the Ministry of National Defence informs.

According to the MApN, on the occasion, a live-fire exercise will take place using surface-to-air rockets and a military equipment and photo-documentary exhibition is also set to take place.

This year marks 105 years since the first anti-air victory, materialized through the shooting down of an enemy plane, which took place during the battle of Flamanda, the establishment of the Anti-Air Rockets and Artillery - a base branch of today's Romanian Air Force architecture, the quoted source mentions. AGERPRES

