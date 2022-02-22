 
     
CFR Cluj leads in League I in football, after leg 27

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam CFR Cluj

CFR Cluj is leading in the League I in football, after leg 27, whose matches took place from Friday until Monday, Agerpres reports.

Results:

FC U Craiova - FC UTA Arad 1-1 (0-0)
FC Dinamo Bucharest - CS Gaz Metan Medias 4-0 (2-0)
FC Voluntari - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 3-1 (1-0)
CS Mioveni - FC FCSB 1-1 (1-1)
AFC Chindia Targoviste - AFC Botosani 1-1 (1-0)
FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Rapid Bucharest 2-1 (1-0)
FC Farul Constanta - FC Arges 0-1 (0-0)
FC Academica Clinceni - Universitatea Craiova 1-3 (1-2)

Clasament
Place Team M V T D GS-GR P
1 CFR Cluj 27 21 4 2 41-15 67
2 FCSB 27 17 8 2 53-25 59
3 FC Voluntari 27 13 7 7 31-25 46
4 Universitatea Craiova 27 13 6 8 50-29 45
5 FC Botosani 27 11 12 4 32-24 45
6 Farul 27 12 6 9 38-20 42
7 FC Arges 27 12 5 10 25-21 41
8 Rapid 27 8 12 7 30-27 36
9 UTA 27 7 13 7 20-18 34
10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 27 7 12 8 28-25 33
11 Chindia Targoviste 27 6 11 10 18-22 29
12 CS Mioveni 27 6 10 11 18-31 28
13 FC U Craiova 1948 27 6 9 12 24-31 27
14 Gaz Metan Medias 27 6 6 15 21-37 22
15 Dinamo 27 4 4 19 21-58 16
16 Academica Clinceni 27 2 5 20 19-61 11


Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalizes 2 points by the Discipline Committee of FRF (Romanian Football Federation).

Legend: M - matches, V - victory, T - tied, D - defeat, SG - scored goals, RG - received goals, P - points

