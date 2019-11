CGMB delegates heat distribution service to Termoenergetica Company

The heat distribution service of Bucharest has been delegated to the Termoenergetica Municipal Company, according to a draft decision adopted on Thursday's meeting of the General Council of Bucharest Municipality (CGMB).

In the beginning of the meeting General Mayor Gabriela Firea has stated that Bucharest residents "have nothing to worry about," because "the distribution of thermal agent would be ensured in decent parameters." She added that Termoenergetica would take over the RADET employees and its entire activity.