Chairman Ciolos: Merger makes us stronger, but also more alone; we have two member profiles

Freshly elected leader of USR PLUS Dacian Ciolos said on Saturday, at the beginning of the party's Congress, that the merger has made the party stronger, and stressed the importance of cooperation between its two member categories.

In this regard, Ciolos said that there are members in USR PLUS who are "one click away", but also others, for whom "the click is still at a distance".

"We are stronger through this merger, but we need to know that we are, at the same time, even more alone. However, we must break through and learn to work with each other even if we are apparently different. We largely have two member profiles in the party. Those at a click away and those for whom the click is still at a distance, although the former are said not to exist, to be virtual, not real - although they have always been there, have morally, politically and financially supported this project, even if they haven't taken to the streets to campaign, always and all of them. The others, for various reasons, are not yet familiar or accustomed to living online. They are just as real and part of the world and our motivation. They bring us closer to the everyday realities of our society, and their perspective and expectations are a good compass for the things we need to do. So it is time to bring these two member profiles together in our party, to stop denying or dividing them, because - extrapolating to the external reality of the party - this is our duty to all Romanians, to unite them and bring them together," affirmed Ciolos.

The USR PLUS leader voiced his conviction that "outside" USR PLUS, "there is no party that believes so much in modernizing the country," with as much power and conviction, Agerpres.ro informs.

"This congress has the potential to change the history of this country. Today we can say without a doubt that Romania has a reformist, pro-European party, deeply marked by democratic liberalism. The fact that today a necessary merger process is being brought to an end shows us that all those who believe in reform and democracy have finally found a place where they can work and fight for a better Romania," Ciolos also specified.