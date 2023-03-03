Chamber of Commerce's Daraban to meet Columbian Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade Quintero Suarez

The President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, together with a delegation of businessmen made up of representatives of the most powerful Romanian companies that could get involved in the import-export activity with South America, participated in a working meeting with the Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade, Industry and Tourism of Colombia, Luis Felipe Quintero Suarez, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the CCIR, the working meeting had the purpose of identifying investment areas of common interest for the two states.

"Between Romania and Colombia, there are certainly a number of economic similarities that manage to bring the business communities of the two countries closer together. There are common concerns regarding industrial modernization, digitalization and the implementation of sustainability in the economy. In Colombia, the energy field benefits from a separate policy, as it also happens in Europe and, obviously, in Romania. Apart from this field, we have identified common points in terms of investments in transport, especially railway and sea transport. I also sent the message received from the Ministry of Defence in Colombia regarding the possibility of collaboration in this field," said the head of the CCIR, Mihai Daraban.

The meeting was mediated by the Romanian Embassy in Bogota.

"I believe that I had an extremely useful meeting both with the leadership of the CCIR and with the businessmen from Romania who are part of this delegation because we managed to draw up an investment plan that can benefit both countries. Obviously, the energy field is a priority, both for Colombia and Romania and, in this respect, we must establish together the stages that will lead to a collaboration in this field. In the next period, we will establish at the ministry level all the details prior to the organization of a Colombian economic mission in Bucharest, relying, obviously, on the support of the CCIR," said the Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade, Industry and Tourism from Colombia, Luis Felipe Quintero Suarez.