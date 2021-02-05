Chamber's Speaker Ludovic Orban, talks with representatives of Romanian Banks Association

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, met on Friday the representatives of the Romanian Banks Association (ARB).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, on Friday, within the meeting there were talks regarding identifying legislative solutions for increasing the economy's credit level and facilitating access of companies and physical persons to financial-banking resources, for own needs of development.

"The representatives of the banking system appreciated the positive evolutions from the economy and the measures to stimulate credit for companies, the IMM Invest type, which helped the companies, during the difficult period since the beginning of the pandemic, offering quick access to financing of which they needed for investment and working capital," according to the press release.

Within the talks it has been established to hold periodic meetings, for approaching parliamentary priorities and shared interest projects.

At the meeting took part a delegation formed of representatives of the main banking institutions in Romania, led by Sergiu Oprescu, the chairman of the board of the directors of the Romanian Banks Association.