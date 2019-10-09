 
     
Chief financial oversight officer Badea resigns, replaced by first deputy

leonardo badea

Leonardo Badea has resigned as chairman of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) effective October 11, 2019, ASF officials told AGERPRES on Wednesday. 

Badea stepped down so that he may take over the office of deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) this autumn. 

His ASF duties will be taken over by Doina Dascalu, currently the first deputy chair of ASF. 

Under Article 13(2) in Emergency Ordinance no. 93/2012 regarding the establishment, organisation and operation of the Financial Supervisory Authority, in case of the chair being temporary incapable of exercising his/her prerogatives, ASF representation falls to the first deputy chair, currently Elena Doina Dascalu. 

The new BNR Administration Board was appointed by Parliament in early July.

