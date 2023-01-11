Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, to pay visit to UK Wednesday through Saturday

Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, is going to pay a visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday through Saturday, at the invitation of his British counterpart, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, informs the Ministry of National Defence.

According to the same source, among the items on their meeting agenda there are: the security situation and the current stage of implementation of the measures meant to strengthen the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern flank of NATO, aspects of the bilateral cooperation and also the support that the British allies provide in the operationalization of the Headquarters Multinational Corps Division South-East deployed in Romania, told Agerpres.

Besides the meeting with the Briths Minister of Defence, the Romanian high official's visit to UK also includes visits to the military bases, training bases and the defence and security think-tank Royal United Services Institute in London.