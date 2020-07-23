Chief of Defence Staff: MNC-SE, essential element of NATO's command architecture in Black Sea region

The Headquarters of the Multinational Corps South-East, together with the South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova and the HQ of the Multinational Division Southeast in Bucharest, represents Romania's substantial contribution to consolidating a position of credible deterrence and defense of the North Atlantic Alliance, says Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu.

"The day of July 23, 2020 will remain inscribed, both in the history of the Romanian Army and in NATO's timeline as the date on which the Headquarters of the Multinational Corps South-East (MNC-SE) was established on our country's territory. (...) Congratulations to Major General Catalin Tomescu and I wish him every success in commanding this element of NATO's Structure of Forces. The Headquarters of the Multinational Corps South-East, together with the South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova and the HQ of the Multinational Division Southeast in Bucharest represents Romania's substantial contribution to consolidating a credible position of deterrence and defense of the Alliance. MNC-SE represents the completion of the military resilience arc on the eastern flank and an essential element of the command and control architecture of the Alliance in the Black Sea region," the head of Defence Staff wrote on Thursday on his Facebook page.

In his opinion, the ceremony held at Cincu "is the starting point for the further construction of the MNC-SE headquarters, until the declaration of its final capabilities, with the direct support of the partners within the command element, the Allied Joint Force Command in Naples."

As concerns instruction, Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu points out, July 23 marks another success of the Romanian Army - the final stage of the Short-Term Notification Exercise, with the integrated participation of large units and units belonging to the Land and Air Forces, a training event attended by approximately 1,000 soldiers and over 200 technical means.